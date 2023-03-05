Registration Underway For Interactive Safety Camp For Kids

Registration is underway for Camp 911 in Hancock County.

Camp 911 is an interactive safety camp is for kids entering kindergarten and helps them learn basic safety.

The free camp presents important safety lessons such as stranger danger, drug safety and pedestrian safety through a combination of demonstrations, videos, and activities.

Camp 911 is a joint effort led by local emergency response agencies, including Hanco, Findlay Fire and Police Departments, the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office and Hancock Public Health.

The camp is available to kids across Hancock County who will be entering kindergarten in the fall of 2023.

The camp will be held in June at at First Presbyterian Church at 2330 South Main Street in Findlay.

There will be morning and afternoon sessions.

See some of the activities from last year in the video below.