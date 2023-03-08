Registration Underway For Spring ‘Days of Caring’

Registration is open for United Way of Hancock County’s 29th Annual Days of Caring, for both nonprofits looking to submit projects for help and the volunteers who will complete them.

The spring event will take place May 8 – 12.

During Days of Caring, employees of area corporations and small businesses lend a hand to local organizations.

Nonprofits in need of help submit projects, volunteer teams register to help, and the United Way matches up the two groups. In four-hour shifts, the volunteers take on projects such as landscaping, organizing, painting, planning an event, cleaning, or construction.

Shifts run from 8 am-12 pm or 12-4 pm.

“Volunteering, especially in large numbers like this, is a powerful way to make a substantial impact in our community,” said United Way CEO Angela DeBoskey.

“Last year, between our spring and fall Days of Caring events, about 1,200 volunteers completed more than 4,800 service hours. The work was a value to the community of nearly $144,000. We celebrate that the nonprofits could then apply those dollars toward their most important services.” According to Independent Sector, the national value of a volunteer hour is $29.95.

While corporate groups are the most common team make-up for Days of Caring, any group can volunteer, whether it be a classroom of students, a church group, or a group of friends.

“We invite anyone to come volunteer with us,” said Sarah Mayle, volunteer coordinator for UWHC. “Students in particular are seeing an increased need to fulfill volunteer requirements for schools. Teachers can sign up to lead a team of students for a great group volunteering experience.”

UWHC can also tailor volunteering for groups outside of the scope of Days of Caring. Last year, the agency connected 46 groups with projects where volunteers were able to make a difference.

Registration for Spring Days of Caring is open and closes on April 14, and UWHC will connect volunteer teams and agencies for final project planning by the week of April 24. To learn more, register a volunteer team, or register a project, visit www.uwhancock.org and click on the Volunteering tab.

In September, UWHC will host a second opportunity to participate in Days of Caring. Fall Days of Caring will run Sept. 18 – 20, and a separate registration will open for those dates later this year.

Last year’s volunteer teams represented: Marathon Petroleum Corp., Blanchard Valley Health System, Whirlpool Corp., First National Bank of Pandora, Freudenberg-NOK Sealing Technologies, City Apparel, Goodyear/Cooper Tire & Rubber Co., the McComb Future Farmers of America Club, Fifth Third Bank, Aktion Club of Hancock County, Hearthside Food Solutions, the United Way of Hancock County Community Connections Group, UIS Insurance & Investments, the Hancock County Democrats, and Gilmore Jasion Mahler, LTD.