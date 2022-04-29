Registration Wrapping Up For Camp 911

The Camp 911 educational safety camp still has some openings for their upcoming camp in Findlay this summer.

Camp 911 is an interactive safety camp is for kids entering kindergarten and helps them learn basic safety.

The afternoon session still has some openings and parents interested can click here.

The free camp presents important safety lessons such as stranger danger, drug safety and pedestrian safety through a combination of demonstrations, videos, and activities.

Camp 911 is a joint effort led by local emergency response agencies, including Hanco, Findlay Fire and Police Departments, the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office and Hancock Public Health.

The camp will be available this year to 200 kids across Hancock County who will be entering kindergarten for the 2022-23 school year.

The camp will be held June 20th – 24th at First Presbyterian Church at 2330 South Main Street in Findlay.

Morning sessions will run from 8 to 11 a.m, and afternoon sessions from 1-4 p.m.

To sign up click here, and for more information call 419-424-7853.

The video below and picture above are from last summer when the youngsters got to see local K9 officers in action.