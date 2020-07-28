Remaining County Fairs Limited To Junior Fair Events Only

(ONN) – Governor DeWine issued a new health order that will limit all remaining county fairs this year to junior fair events only.

DeWine said that too many stories related to new COVID-19 cases point to county fairs, which have largely proceeded as normal, as the location where people have come into contact with infected individuals.

The governor said, beginning on Friday, county fairs can only hold junior fair events, such as livestock competitions, 4-H and other FFA competitions.

Any rides, grandstand events and games would be strictly prohibited.

The Hancock County Fair recently announced there would be no fair this year.

The Putnam County Fair held a scaled-back fair in June.