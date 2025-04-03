Remaining Flood Mitigation Projects To Break Ground This Year

(From the City of Findlay)

The Hancock County Commissioners and City of Findlay have been diligently working to address flood mitigation.

Over the past 10 years significant progress has been made and the final three projects are on track to break ground later this year.

The combined impact, once completed is projected at 3ft of decrease in a 100-year storm event and even more benefit in smaller storm events.

As we continue to monitor potential moderate flooding in Findlay over the next few days, we are especially grateful for the completion of phase 1 benching which has appeared to provide benefit in storm events since its completion.

To learn more about flood mitigation progress check out hancockcountyflooding.com.

You can also look at the Blanchard River Hydrological map at https://water.noaa.gov/gauges/fdyo1.

We will continue to closely monitor the storm event and make sandbags available if necessary.

At this point in time we believe road closures will be the most significant impact from this storm.

