Remembering Hockey Great Weldy Olson

Longtime Findlay resident Weldy Olson, who was on the original ‘Miracle on Ice’ U.S. Hockey team in 1960 that won the Gold Medal, has passed away.

Weldy, 90, was a native of Michigan and a longtime resident of Findlay.

He was born on November 12th, 1932 and passed away on May 13th.

Weldy is a member of the Hancock Sports Hall of Fame and left quite a legacy.

Findlay celebrated Weldy Olson night on November 2nd, 2018.

Cliff Browne and Rich Fowler joined WFIN’s Chris Oaks to talk about that and other memories of Weldy.

Rich said Weldy was always helping out others.

“Whether it was his kids, whether it was for the Findlay Area Hockey Association, whether it was for the Findlay Trojan Hockey Team he was always a fixture out there at the games.”

Cliff said Weldy was very, very patriotic.

“Whenever you saw him, he pretty much had his medals somewhere nearby because he wanted people to know that the USA went in there in that timeframe and beat the Russians.”

Weldy’s obituary states that friends may call at Fassbender Swanson Hansen Funeral and Cremation Services on Saturday, June 10, beginning at 10 am until the time of service at 11 am. Rev.

A reception will follow in the funeral home reception room. Interment will be in the Park Cemetery.

Condolences may be expressed online at fassbenderswansonhansen.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be mailed in remembrance of Weldy to Bridge Home Health and Hospice, 15100 Birchaven Lane, Findlay Ohio 45840.