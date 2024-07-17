Renderings Shared Of New YMCA Early Learning Center

(From RCM Architects)

RCM Architects, Inc. is excited to share these renderings of Findlay’s new YMCA Early Learning Center.

To be located at the southwest corner of Hardin Street and Grand Avenue, this facility will replace the YMCA’s existing Early Learning Center, at the corner of Lincoln and East Streets.

The latest planning and designs for the Early Learning Center will expand classroom and multi-purpose square footage while increasing efficiencies and internal logistics.

This will allow the YMCA to accept more children into their programming while offering additional internships and training opportunity for Childcare providers.

This raises the available offerings of childcare options through Findlay and Hancock County, which is desperately needed.

We are honored to be positively impacting our Findlay community!

Last year, the Findlay Family YMCA announced that it will be building a new Y with one of the key improvements being the addition of an Early Learning Center.