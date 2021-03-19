Reopening Date Set For Findlay Green Waste Site

The City of Findlay Green Waste Site will be reopening on April 6th.

The Green Waste Site is located at 330 North Cory Street, behind the Public Works Department building, with a new entrance this year near the railroad tracks off North Cory.

The green waste site is for yard waste disposal (leaves, brush, limbs, grass) and is available to Findlay residents at no charge.

The green waste site is intended for residential use only. No contractors will be permitted to use the site.

Only tree trimmings, brush, leaves, and grass clippings can be dumped in designated areas at the site.

The city says absolutely no bags, trash, or debris other than leaves, brush, limbs, and grass will be accepted.

Residents caught dumping construction debris, household items, tires, or other debris not considered yard waste will be forbidden to dump at the site in the future and their names will be forwarded to the Findlay Police Department.

The hours for the Green Waste Site will be: Tuesday through Friday: 2 p.m. -7 p.m. and Saturdays 8 a.m. -1 p.m. (excluding holidays).

