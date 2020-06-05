Reopening Date Set For Some Entertainment Venues

Governor Mike DeWine says zoos, playgrounds, museums, and other entertainment facilities can reopen on June 10th.

DeWine made the announcement saying the businesses must follow COVID-19 safety guidelines the state has laid out or risk being shut down again.

Venues allowed to reopen include aquariums, zoos, country clubs, skating rinks, outdoor playgrounds, movie theaters, trampoline parks, social clubs, rec centers, day camps, and indoor sports complexes.

Amusement parks like Cedar Point and King’s Island were not included in the announcement.

The governor also has yet to address mass gatherings like concerts and sporting events.