The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office said their office as well as the Findlay Police Department are experiencing issues with the 911 phone lines.

The situation began on Tuesday and the sheriff’s office said the phone company was contacted and is working to fix the issue, but it was unclear how long that would take.

People unable to reach 911 should call the sheriff’s office at 419-422-2424, or Findlay Police Department at 419-424-7150.