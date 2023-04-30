Repairs Coming To Some Findlay Railroad Crossings

The City of Findlay says it is aware of the condition of a number of railroad crossings within the city limits and that repairs are on the way.

The city says it has been in contact with CSX specifically to repair the 6th Street (pictured above), 2nd Street, and Bigelow Avenue crossings.

“At this time it appears CSX will complete the work in early June,” the city said.

The city said additional information about specific dates and detours will be provided closer to the repair dates.