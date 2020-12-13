Report: Cleveland Indians To Drop Indians Nickname
Cleveland’s Major League Baseball team will be undergoing a name change.
The New York Times is reporting that the team is dropping the Indians nickname after years of protesting from Native American groups and fans.
The Times reports that the team could make the announcement this week.
ESPN reporter Jeff Passan says sources also confirmed this to him, as you can read in the tweet below.
It’s unclear how soon the Indians name will be phased out and what the team’s new nickname will be.
Sources confirm the @nytmike and @DavidWaldstein report that the Cleveland Indians will be dropping their nickname. While it's unclear what they will replace it with, the Indians — who have been called that for more than a century and nearly 17,000 games — will be no more.
— Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) December 14, 2020