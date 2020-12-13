Report: Cleveland Indians To Drop Indians Nickname

Cleveland’s Major League Baseball team will be undergoing a name change.

The New York Times is reporting that the team is dropping the Indians nickname after years of protesting from Native American groups and fans.

The Times reports that the team could make the announcement this week.

ESPN reporter Jeff Passan says sources also confirmed this to him, as you can read in the tweet below.

It’s unclear how soon the Indians name will be phased out and what the team’s new nickname will be.