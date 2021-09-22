Report Reveals Deadliest Stretch Of Roadway In Ohio

Fatal crashes are increasing across Ohio, and a new report has revealed the deadliest stretch of highway in the state.

The Ohio Department of Transportation reports that traffic deaths are up by 12 percent this year and, if that pace continues, Ohio will mark a rise in traffic deaths in seven of the past eight years.

A new report that analyzed federal traffic crash data found that the five-mile stretch of I-71 between Morse Road and 11th avenue in Columbus is the deadliest five-mile stretch in the State of Ohio.

10 fatal crashes were reported in that stretch between 2017 and 2019.

The report also found that Franklin County had the most deadly crashes of any of Ohio’s 88 counties.