Report Urges Lower Caseload To Better Monitor Ohio Parolees

Governor DeWine has announced changes in the way parolees are monitored in Ohio.

Recommendations from a working group created by DeWine last year include reducing the caseload for parole officers and expanding the use of GPS devices.

The report released says the current caseload is one parole officer for every 76 inmates.

The report says that should be reduced to one officer for every 50 inmates in general and one officer for every 40 in cases of inmates suffering from a mental illness or other disability.

The changes come about after several cases of violent-offenders being released on parole committing murder and other violent crimes.

The governor ordered a review of the state parole system following the alleged involvement of a recently released offender in a crash that killed two 6-year-old cousins last year.