Reporter Arrested While Covering Train Derailment News Conference

A reporter for a national cable news operation was arrested by the Columbiana County Sheriff’s Office during the news conference in which Governor DeWine announced that the evacuation order was being lifted in East Palestine after the train wreck.

During the news conference, NewsNation reporter Evan Lambert was arrested while doing a live shot.

The video showed him being pushed to the ground, handcuffed and arrested.

Governor DeWine addressed the incident.

“All I can say is that person had a right to be reporting, they should’ve been allowed to report. If they were in any way hampered from reporting that certainly is wrong.”

NewsNation said Lambert was being charged with criminal trespass and disorderly conduct.

He was released from jail about four hours after the incident.