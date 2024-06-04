Request Made To Open More Acres Of State Park For Fracking

(ONN) – Oil and gas exploration and development continues in Ohio’s state parks.

A 2023 law requires the Ohio Department of Natural Resources to allow fracking for natural gas in Ohio’s public land and state parks.

Fracking is the process of injecting liquid into the ground a high pressure to extract gas and oil.

A request has been made to the state to open an additional 2,300 acres under Salt Fork State Park in Guernsey County for drilling.

Earlier this year, Infinity Natural Resources of Virginia acquired drilling rights there for $59 million plus a portion of royalties.

The state can, in fact, now offer these opportunities to the highest bidders.

There are 75 state parks in Ohio.