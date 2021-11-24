Residential Stabilization Facility Opening In Findlay

Family Resource Center, in partnership with the Hancock County Board of Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services is opening a new residential stabilization facility in Findlay.

The Steady Path Stabilization Center, located at 2627 Crystal Avenue in Findlay is a 24/7 monitored, short-term, step-down and diversion residential center that provides a safe place for stabilization services for individuals with persistent mental health concerns and those with co-occurring disorders.

“At times, the weight of mental health concerns, stress, or suicidal ideations can make getting through the day so difficult that you need a place apart from the whirlwind of the world to get stable before going back out,” said Aeryn Williams, Chief Clinical Officer at Family Resource Center.

“The Steady Path provides a welcoming short-term living environment providing a guided path to wellness. Time spent here will be highly individualized based on the needs of those we get the privilege to serve.”

In addition to mental health services, The Steady Path Stabilization Center will offer programming designed to help transition individuals from higher levels of care, such as psychiatric hospitalization and incarceration, to their independent living environments.

“We will be offering educational groups on money management, job resources, and health education as well as behavioral health groups focusing on emotional regulation and healthy coping strategies,” said Georgianna Smolenski, Program Manager at The Steady Path Stabilization Center.

“We want the care that we provide to include tools that residents can use throughout their journey to wellness.”

The Steady Path Stabilization Center will begin services in mid-December.

The public is invited to an open house for the new facility on Monday, November 29th from 3 to 6.

Family Resource Center President and CEO John Bindas will share some remarks along with Hancock County ADAMHS board chair Mark Rimelspach.

The Findlay-Hancock County Chamber of Commerce will host an official ribbon cutting at 4.