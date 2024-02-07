Residents Sound Off On Possible Expansion Of Landfill

(WTOL-11) – The Sunny Farms Landfill, run by Win Waste Innovations, has been a topic of conversation for years in Seneca County.

It was once again Monday night at a meeting in Fostoria where residents have reported that their water has a funny taste and smell.

The EPA predicts the landfill will be full in a year.

People in Fostoria got a chance to weigh in on permits for the landfill to nearly double in size.

A Win Waste representative and the Ohio EPA say everything is in compliance.

But, people at the meeting are convinced the dump is affecting their health and their way of life.

No decisions have been made at this point on a possible expansion.