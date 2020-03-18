Restaurants Adjusting To Not Having Inside Dining

It’s odd to not see Main Street Deli in Findlay packed with people around the lunch hour.

But that’s been the case since the order from the governor banning restaurants from allowing inside dining.

Andrew says they’re busier than they thought they would be since they had to transition to only delivery and carry-out.

“We have a pretty strong following and dedicated customers, we had to iron out a few kinks, but I think it’s going pretty smoothly.”

He says their delivery drivers have been really busy and people are stopping by to pick up orders as well.

Andrew says customers should call 419-425-3354 or text 419-721-2850 to place an order.

“We’re encouraging people to call or text in their orders and I’ll meet them at the door.”

He says they were even thinking about going to only delivery and carry-out a few days before the governor’s order Sunday prohibiting inside dining.

Click here for a list of restaurants offering delivery and/or carry-out.