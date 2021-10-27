Restricted Crossing U-Turn To Open Soon

The Ohio Department of Transportation says northwest Ohio’s first Restricted Crossing U-Turn (RCUT) may be open by the weekend.

The signage in the picture above and pictures below was recently installed at the U.S. 30/Thayer Road intersection in Allen County.

The project was proposed to address an increase in crashes along the U.S. 30 corridor, particularly at the Thayer Road intersection.

A restricted crossing U-turn (RCUT) at U.S. 30 and Thayer Road, with the right turn lanes offset to allow those entering U.S. 30 a sightline beyond those exiting U.S. 30.

The project also closed access from Cool Road on both the north and south sides of U.S. 30, and Mayberry Road on the south side only at U.S. 30.