Resurfacing Project Causing Some Ramp Closures

The Ohio Department of Transportation is letting drivers know of some temporary ramp closures along U.S. 30.

ODOT says the U.S. 30/U.S. 68 interchange and U.S. 30/State Route 235 interchange will have temporary, short-term ramp closures (1-2 hours) beginning Wednesday, June 7th.

The temporary ramp closures will allow crews to perform pavement repairs in preparation for resurfacing.

The temporary ramp closures will last for approximately three days.

Detour: SR 235 to CR 304 (old U.S. 30) to U.S. 68, back to U.S. 30.