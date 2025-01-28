Retired Judge To Give Historical Museum’s First Brown Bag Lecture Of The Year

(From the Hancock Historical Museum)

We’re excited to announce our 2025 Brown Bag Lecture Series presented by Eastman & Smith!

We will kick off the series on Feb. 6 featuring “The Failed History of Drug Enforcement” presented by retired Judge Reginald Routson.

In 1971, President Richard Nixon declared a “War on Drugs.” For many years, this effort largely focused on criminalizing drug use, leading to mass incarceration and extensive enforcement resources devoted to interdiction, while dedicating few resources to treatment. Today, over 37 million Americans report having a substance use disorder involving either legal or illegal substances.

Join us for an engaging discussion that challenges outdated strategies and assumptions, and explores solutions that could make a real difference.

What are Brown Bag Lectures?

Scheduled for the first Thursday of each month, Brown Bag Lectures feature a variety of topics relevant to Hancock County and Ohio. Lectures are free for Museum members and the cost of regular admission for nonmembers. Reservations are encouraged, but not required. Please call the Museum at (419)423-4433 for more information.

The Hancock Historical Museum is located at 422 West Sandusky Street in Findlay.