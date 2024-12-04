Retirement Celebration Set For Hancock County Sheriff Michael Heldman

(From the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office)

You’re Invited!

On behalf of Sheriff Michael E. Heldman, we warmly invite you to celebrate his retirement after an extraordinary 52 years of service to Hancock County, including 28 years as Sheriff. Sheriff Heldman holds the distinction of being the longest-serving Sheriff in Hancock County’s history.

Please join us in honoring Sheriff Heldman’s lifetime of dedication, leadership, and unmatched service. Together, let’s celebrate his remarkable career and the lasting legacy he leaves behind.

Please see the attached invitation for more details.

We look forward to seeing you there!

(WFIN) – Hancock County’s new Sheriff will be Mike Cortez. Click here to learn more about Sheriff-Elect Cortez.