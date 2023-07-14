Retirement Party Held For K9 Sonny

K9 Sonny of the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office has retired after nine years of chasing the bad guys and meeting kids at local events.

A retirement party was held for Sonny at the sheriff’s office on Friday afternoon and a lot of people stopped by to wish him well along with his handler, Sgt. Miller. (video below)

Sgt. Miller says Sonny will be turning 10 so it’s a good time for him to retire and transition to civilian life, however, it won’t be easy.

“Boy, he’s gonna have a rude awakening come Monday, he still has that drive to want to be at work.”

Sgt. Miller says Sonny will live with him and his other two dogs.

We asked if he has any special plans for Sonny in retirement and he said he wants to travel with him, do some hiking and take him to the lake.

K9 Charlie retired from the sheriff’s office last October and you can get more on that by clicking here.

With the retirement of Sonny and Charlie, the sheriff’s office now has no K9s.

It’s unclear how soon the sheriff’s office will invest in other police dogs to replace Sonny and Charlie.

The Findlay Police Department still has two K9s.