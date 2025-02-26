Retiring Officer Honored For His Many Years Of Service

(From the Tiffin Police Department)

Today, we proudly recognize Officer Doug Skornicka for reaching an incredible milestone—25 years of dedicated service with the Tiffin Police Department.

For a quarter of a century, Officer Skornicka has exemplified what it means to serve with integrity, compassion, and professionalism. He has earned numerous accolades for his outstanding work, not only for his skill as an officer but for his ability to connect with the people he serves. Whether responding to a call, assisting a family in need, or simply sharing a conversation with a community member, Doug has always been more than just a uniform—he has been a friend, a mentor, and a steady presence in Tiffin.

One of his most lasting contributions to our department and city was becoming Tiffin PD’s very first School Resource Officer. In that role, he became a trusted figure for students, especially those who felt unheard or unseen. Doug has been the person they could turn to, offering support, guidance, and encouragement when it was needed most. The relationships he built within the schools will have a lasting impact for years to come.

As Doug prepares for retirement in the coming months (we’ll save the big speech for that day!), today we take a moment to reflect on everything he has given to this department and this community. His dedication, his kindness, and his unwavering commitment to public service have made Tiffin a better place.

Doug, on behalf of the entire department and the City of Tiffin—thank you for your 25 years of faithful service. You have made a difference in more lives than you may ever know. Congratulations on this incredible milestone!

Chief David Pauly