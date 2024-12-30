Retiring Officer Signs Off For The Last Time

(From the Tiffin Police Department)

SGT ROBERT BOUR’S FINAL RADIO TRAFFIC!!

Today, we witnessed a moment filled with pride, gratitude, and reflection as Sergeant Robert Bour signed off for the last time. After more than 32 years of service, Sergeant Bour completed his final radio call, a time-honored tradition in law enforcement that symbolizes the end of a distinguished career and the transition to a new chapter.

Sergeant Bour has been the calm voice on the radio, the steady hand in times of crisis, and the leader who guided us through challenges with integrity and dedication. His last transmission wasn’t just a farewell; it was a testament to the bond shared by those who wear the badge and serve their communities.

The last radio call holds deep significance in our profession. It’s not just words; it’s the culmination of a career devoted to service, sacrifice, and an unwavering commitment to protecting others. It’s a reminder of the countless lives touched, the friendships forged, and the moments that defined a legacy.

To Sergeant Bour, thank you for your tireless dedication, your leadership, and the example you set for us all. You have earned your well-deserved retirement. May the road ahead be filled with happiness and peace.

From all of us at the Tiffin Police Department: We salute you. End of an incredible career, but YOU WILL NEVER be forgotten.

Chief Pauly