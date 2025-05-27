Retiring Police Officer Signs Off For The Final Time

(From Tiffin Police Chief David Pauly)

Today, we listened with full hearts as Officer Doug Skornicka signed off for the final time.

After more than 25 years of dedicated service to the Tiffin Police Department—and with his loyal partner Scout by his side—Doug completed his final radio call, closing a chapter marked by compassion, quiet strength, and unwavering commitment to this community.

Doug joined our department in February of 2000, and from day one, brought a calm confidence and deep integrity to every situation. Among his many contributions, Doug leaves behind a legacy that will endure: becoming the Tiffin Police Department’s very first School Resource Officer. In that role, he was more than a uniform in the hallway—he was a lifeline for students, a source of support, and a trusted adult who always had time to listen. His impact reached far beyond the classroom or school grounds. Doug made a difference in the lives of young people who needed to know someone cared—and he showed up for them, every single day.

And then, of course, there’s Scout. More than just a partner, Scout became a beloved presence in our community. Together, Doug and Scout brought comfort, connection, and the kind of joy only a four-legged officer can deliver. Their bond was unmistakable, and their teamwork, unforgettable.

Today’s final radio transmission was more than a farewell. It was a tribute to a career rooted in service, a celebration of a life lived for others, and a moment that reminded us what true dedication looks like.

Doug, thank you—for your years of service, for the heart you poured into every day, and for the legacy you leave behind. You’ve earned your retirement, and while your watch may have ended, your impact will never be forgotten.

From all of us at the Tiffin Police Department: We salute you and Scout both.

Chief David Pauly