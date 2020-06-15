Returning OSU Athletes Asked To Sign Coronavirus Waiver

Returning Ohio State players were asked to sign a coronavirus waiver before resuming their workouts, according to reports.

Details of the disclaimer, known as the Buckeye Pledge and obtained through a Freedom of Information Act request, outline the risks involved with the workouts and other athletic activities and calls for the players to adhere to strict health and safety guidelines directed by the university.

OSU players began returning to campus on June 8th and are currently allowed to undergo voluntary strength and conditioning training but no football drills.

Ohio State Football is scheduled to open the season at home against Bowling Green on September 5th.