Reverse Parade Held To Celebrate FHS Class Of 2020

A reverse parade to celebrate the Findlay High School Class of 2020 was held on Saturday afternoon.

The cars lined up on Lake Cascades Parkway and the line stretched all the way back and onto Western Avenue.

The parade began with a police vehicle and firetrucks sounding their horns and lighting their sirens as they headed north on South Main Street.

A lifeflight helicopter even did a few low flyovers early on in the parade.

Then cars and trucks filled with parents and brothers and sisters and well-wishers slowly drove up South Main honking their horns and waving to the graduates as they stood alongside the road.

We caught up with new graduate Tyler Doe along the parade route.

He said the parade was a nice thing to do for the graduates since they couldn’t have a traditional graduation ceremony because of the pandemic.

Tyler will be attending Bowling Green State University and studying business.

The reverse parade was so popular it took about two hours for all of the vehicles to make their way through the route.