Revisions To OHSAA Constitution And Bylaws Approved

(ONN) – Some revisions have been approved to the bylaws and rules for Ohio high school athletics.

Six referendums were passed during the annual voting window for the Ohio High School Athletic Association.

Among the issues that were amended this year are the definition of a school day, mid-season transfers, games against out of state schools and student residency.

Also, schools can now move up to division one in football, basketball, baseball and other sports beginning with the start of the 24-25 school year.

The OHSAA’s goal is to have 64 schools in divisions one and two for this coming school year.