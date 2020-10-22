Reward Doubled For Information About Escaped Murderer

The reward for information leading to the arrest of a wanted fugitive in Ohio has doubled.

The U.S. Marshals Service has upped the reward for information leading to the arrest of Lester Eubanks to $50,000.

Eubanks was convicted in the 1966 killing of 14-year-old Mary Ellen Deener, from Mansfield, and given the death sentence, which was later commuted to life in prison.

In 1973, Eubanks was allowed to shop unsupervised at a Columbus-area shopping center and hasn’t been seen since.

The now 75-year old was recently featured on the Netflix reboot of “Unsolved Mysteries.”

