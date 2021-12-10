Reward Doubled In Car Wash Arson Fire

The owners of the Super Wash Car Wash at 1003 North Prospect Road in Bowling Green have increased the reward for tips on the person responsible for an intentionally set fire.

The investigation is being conducted by the State Fire Marshal, Bowling Green Fire and Police Departments.

A reward of $10,000 is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the November fire.

A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered by the Blue Ribbon Arson Committee as well as an additional $5,000 offered by the car wash owners to encourage witnesses to come forward and hold those accountable for their actions.

Chief Josh Hobbs with the State Fire Marshal’s Fire & Explosion Investigation Bureau urges the public to provide any information, even if they think it’s insignificant.

“Many arson cases have been solved by somebody sharing what they saw; even the smallest details can be just what our investigators need to get these individuals arrested and off the street,” he said.

Anyone who has information, photos, or videos of the fire should contact the State Fire Marshal’s tip line at 800-589-2728, the Bowling Green Fire or Police Departments.