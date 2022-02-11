Ribbon Cutting, Dedication Held For UF/BVHS Partnership

The University of Findlay held a ribbon cutting ceremony and building dedication to solidify its new collaboration with Blanchard Valley Health System.

The partnership will encourage people to pursue careers in healthcare, retain newly-trained students through local employment and will continue to provide hands-on clinical experiences within the numerous BVHS facilities.

The Center for Health Professions, previously known on campus as The Pavilion, houses the university’s nursing and physician assistant academic spaces including classrooms, labs, storage, faculty offices, and study spaces.

“Our UF College of Health Professions has earned a national reputation of excellence for preparing a highly skilled, broadly educated, professional workforce in a wide range of career paths,” said UF President Dr. Katherine Fell.

“Having Blanchard Valley Health System and the University of Findlay come together in this way is a testament to their commitment to the community. There is an overall benefit from both an academic and an economic development standpoint,” said Kim Stump, chair of the Blanchard Valley Health System Board of Trustees.

“It’s a win-win situation.”

As part of the partnership, modifications were made to the now Center for Health Professions to increase and enhance the academic spaces available for students and faculty within the health professions programs.

The collaborative efforts of Blanchard Valley Health System and University of Findlay allows students to gain hands-on experience in a number of areas to further prepare them for their future careers in the health professions.

“This is a great example of partnership and collaboration that will live long into the future,” said BVHS CEO Myron Lewis.

