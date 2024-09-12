Ribbon-Cutting Held For New First Responder Training Facility

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held for the new first responder training facility in Findlay.

The STRICT Center (Simulated Tactical Response & Incident Command Training) is located behind Fire Station 4 on County Road 236.

The event also included a 9/11 Memorial Ceremony with a tolling of the bell which you can see in the video below.

The STRICT Center facility includes two structures; a training building with a search house and a burn building.

“An exciting aspect of the STRICT Center is the ability for our safety agencies to train together,” said Fire Chief Josh Eberle.

“At almost every emergency, there is a fire department, law enforcement and an EMS component all working alongside each other. The STRICT Center will allow that joint training to happen on a regular basis.”

Chief Eberle says the community has been extremely supportive of the project and more than half of the cost of the facility being covered through grants and donations.