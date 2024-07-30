Ribbon-Cutting & Open House Planned For New Childcare Center In McComb

An open house and ribbon-cutting will be held for the new Little Panthers Learning Center in McComb.

It will be on Thursday, August 1 from 1 to 7 p.m.

Little Panthers Learning Center is located at 321 Park Drive South in McComb.

Village officials have said the new childcare center will be a blessing for the people living in the community who have been scrambling to find sitters.

Officials said some parents go to Findlay and Bluffton for childcare and this new facility will make a big difference in many lives.