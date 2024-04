(From the City of Findlay)

Join us for the ribbon cutting of the HAN-Greenway trail!

The event will take place on the path near the CR 236/SR 568 intersection on Thursday, April 25 at 8:30 am.

After the ceremony, attendees are encouraged to join Mayor Muryn for a walk along the trail as part of the Move with the Mayor initiative.

We hope you will join us!