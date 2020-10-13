Ribbon Cutting To Be Held For Kiwanis Club Project

The Kiwanis Club of Findlay will be holding a ribbon cutting for Brucklacher Memorial Park, which is the club’s 100th anniversary project.

The park was built at the site of the Little Red Schoolhouse at 8884 County Road 236.

The ribbon cutting will take place at noon on Monday, October 19th and the park and playground will officially open.

The park is in honor of James Brucklacher, a longtime Kiwanian and one of the founders of the Hancock Historical Museum.

Kiwanian Rick Kidwell says they decided to do a park and playground for their 100th anniversary project because they wanted to do something that would have longevity and that kids would enjoy.