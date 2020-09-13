Ribbons Painted In Findlay Ahead Of Virtual Race For The Cure

The Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure will be virtual this year.

We spoke with the director of Susan G. Komen Northwest Ohio, Mary Westphal, as the street ribbons were painted in Findlay in advance of this year’s event.

The pink ribbons were painted in front of Blanchard Valley Hospital and Maraton Petroleum.

Mary says Findlay has really rallied around the virtual event this year.

And she says some people plan to walk the actual route of the race on Saturday, September 26th in Findlay.

Get more on the 2020 Komen Findlay Virtual Race for the Cure here.