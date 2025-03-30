Richard Kirk Passes Away

A Findlay man who was a successful businessman and very passionate about the community he loved and called home has passed away.

Richard Kirk died on March 25th at the age of 66.

His obituary from Coldren-Crates Funeral Home is below.

Surrounded by his loving family, Richard Charles Kirk, 66, passed away peacefully at 4:07 pm on March 25, 2025 at the Cleveland Clinic after a courageous battle against myeloproliferative disease.

Richard was born in Toledo, Ohio on December 15, 1958, to Robert W. and Theresa A. (Wonderly) Kirk, both deceased. On February 7, 2014, he married the love of his life, Sabrina (Mandell) and she survives. Also surviving to cherish his memory are his daughters: Tiphanie (Lucas) Gibson, Lauren Kirk, Justinne (Ben) Reinhart, a step-daughter Miranda (Brendan) Smoluk, sons: Chad and Shawn Kirk. He was an especially proud Grampy to Kasadie, Coltan & Kinsley Gibson, Lilli, Avery & Roman Reinhart and Liam & Grayson Smoluk; his brothers: James A. (Rebecca) Kirk, Joseph (Diana) Kirk, and sisters: Rebecca Sue (Dirk) Ewing and Catherine (Dennis) Smith. His brother William T. Kirk preceded him in death. Richard loved his life with his champion dogs Beau, Rose, Maggie, Emmit, Dagen, Quinn, Winston & Sergie and frequently referred to himself as a champion dog trainer.

Richard was a graduate of Van Buren High School and briefly attended college at the University of Toledo, but was needed at the family business, where he worked alongside his father and brothers, who in his words, “Taught me everything. All I had to do was pay attention.” In the early years, he worked at OHM, followed by owning Kirk Bros. Co., Inc. the first company his father started, building water/waste water treatment facilities, and recently celebrating 55 years in business and now includes Kirk Masonry, Inc. He later acquired the general contracting company Alvada Construction Co., Inc. (now known as ACI Co., Inc.) from his brother Bill, which includes Alvada Trucking (now known as ATI). In the pursuit of being all-encompassing, in 2019 acquired Bodie Electric which provides commercial plumbing, HVAC and electrical services.

Richard possessed a servant’s heart, serving on multiple boards throughout the years. He lived and believed where much is given, much is expected, and he reminded those around him of the great responsibility we all have to be better, and do better for our clients, community, and families. He was especially passionate about Findlay, his lifelong residence and was committed to making the community better for all. He selflessly helped anyone wherever he could, never expecting anything in return.

In leisure, Richard and Sabrina enjoyed numerous travels together, especially a recent trip to Israel. He loved reading about Civil and WW2 history. Most of all Richard enjoyed living on the farm and all the activities and solitude it provided.

The family wishes to thank Dr. Sharon Cole for her dedicated care and compassion, and Pastor Chris Baney for his presence, wisdom and council.

Visitation will be held from noon-8 pm on Monday, March 31, 2025, at COLDREN-CRATES FUNERAL HOME, Findlay. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, April 1, 2025 at St. Michael the Archangel Church, 750 Bright Road, Findlay. Interment will take place at Knollcrest Cemetery following the service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials contributions be given to the Richard C. and Sabrina K. Kirk Youth Scholarship Fund, supporting Hancock County youth pursuing careers in agriculture and the trades, c/o The Findlay-Hancock County Community Foundation, 101 W. Sandusky St. #207, Findlay, Ohio 45840. Online condolences are welcomed at www.coldrencrates.com.