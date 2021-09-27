‘Ride With A Farmer’ In Hancock County

The Hancock County Farm Bureau and the United Way of Hancock County are inviting community members to learn more about agriculture and its impact in Hancock County by signing up to Ride with a Farmer.

Local farmers will take participants for a ride with them as they harvest between now and October 18th.

The United Way’s Heather Heilman says riders will learn first-hand about general farming practices, seasonal preparations, harvesting and what happens after harvest.

Rides will last from 30 minutes to one hour.

A $25 riding fee will be matched by the Hancock County Farm Bureau and donated to the United Way of Hancock County’s Halt Hunger Initiative.

Participants 18-years of age and older can fill out an application at http://liveunitedhancockcounty.org/form/ride-with-a-farmer-sign-up .

Space is limited.

Once the application and the $25 fee has been submitted, the Hancock County Farm Bureau will connect you with a local farmer.

Because the farmer must work around weather conditions, they will contact you directly to determine the best day, time, and location of the ride.

For more information contact Haley Reese, Ohio Farm Bureau Federation organization director at 419-447-3091 or via email [email protected] or Heather Heilman, United Way of Hancock County resource development director, at 419-423-1432 or by email at [email protected]