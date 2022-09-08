‘Ride With A Farmer’ Program Returning This Fall

The United Way of Hancock County and the Hancock County Farm Bureau are again this fall inviting community members to learn more about agriculture and its impact in Hancock County by participating in the Ride with a Farmer program.

Local farmers will take participants for a ride with them as they harvest between September 13th and October 18th.

United Way CEO Angela DeBoskey says riders will learn first-hand about general farming practices, seasonal preparations, harvesting and what happens after harvest.

Rides will last from 30 minutes to one hour.

A $25 riding fee will be matched by the Hancock County Farm Bureau and donated to the United Way of Hancock County’s Halt Hunger Initiative.

Riders must be 18 or older and can fill out a sign-up form by clicking here.

Once the application and the $25 fee has been submitted, the Hancock County Farm Bureau will connect riders with a local farmer.

Because the farmer must work around weather conditions, they will contact riders directly to determine the best day, time, and location of the ride.

For more information, contact Kirsten Amerling at the Hancock County Farm Bureau at 419-266-4487; or Brenna Griteman at United Way of Hancock County at 419-423-1432.