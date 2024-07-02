Rite Aid Closing Findlay’s North Main – East Trenton Location
More Ohio store closing locations have been announced in the latest bankruptcy court filings for Rite Aid, including a location in Findlay at the corner of North Main Street and East Trenton Avenue. Rite Aid has another Findlay location at 301 N. Main Street. Nothing has been reported regarding that location.
Other area stores closing include: Bowling Green, Fremont, Kenton, Lima and Tiffin.
Rite Aid filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in October 2023.
This is a partial list of stores scheduled to close in Ohio:
Alliance – 1895 W. State St.
Alliance – 304 East State Street
Ashtabula – 2148 Lake Ave.
Bellefontaine – 230 South Main Street
Bowling Green – 722-740 S. Main St.
Canton – 2574 Easton Street NE
Canton – 12th Street NE
Canton – 3720 West Tuscarawas Street
Cleveland – 3402 Clark Ave.
Coshocton – 218 Chestnut St.
Dayton – 3700 North Dixie Drive
Dayton – 146 Woodman Drive
Dayton – 3875 Salem Avenue
Dayton – 4328 North Main Street
Defiance – 1816 E 2nd St.
Findlay – 1501 North Main Street
Fremont – 2020 West State Street
Hillsboro – 421 North High Street
Kenton – 130 South Detroit Street
Lima – 302 West Robb Avenue
Lorain – 2853 Grove Avenue
Marietta – 301 Greene Street
Marion – 332 South Main Street
Marion – 1081 Mount Vernon Avenue
Massillon – 242 Lincoln Way West
Massillon – 2110 Wales Avenue Northeast
Massillon – 3129 Lincoln Way East
New Carlisle – 120 South Main Street
New Philadelphia – 705 West High Avenue
Norwalk – 99 Whittlesey Avenue
Oregon – 3362 Navarre Ave.
Painesville – 180 North State Street
Perrysburg – 1175 Louisiana Avenu
Saint Marys – 1502 Executive Drive
Salem – 2229 East State Street
Sandusky – 334 West Perkins Avenue
Shaker Heights – 20405 Chagrin Boulevard
Springfield – 1805 S. Limestone St.
Springfield – 401 West North Street
Swanton – 105 West Airport Highway
Tallmadge – 45 East Avenue
Tiffin – 530 W. Market St.
Toledo – 2434 W. Laskey Road
Toledo – 2450 South Reynolds Road
Toledo – 5765 Secor Road
Warren – 5001 Mahoning Avenue
Warren – 1560 Parkman Road NW
Warren – 2840 Youngstown Road SE
Waterville – 8239 Waterville Swanton Road
Waverly – 501 East Emmitt Avenue
Wellington – 267 North Main Street
Westlake – 27175 Center Ridge Road
Wheelersburg – 8130 River Road
Youngstown – 307 Boardman-Canfield Rd
Youngstown – 2704 Belmont Avenue
Youngstown – 4914 Youngstown-Poland Road
Youngstown – 3527 Canfield Road
Youngstown – 2701 Market Street
Youngstown – 5498 Mahoning Avenue
Youngstown- 540 East Midlothian Boulevard