Rite Aid Closing Findlay’s North Main – East Trenton Location

More Ohio store closing locations have been announced in the latest bankruptcy court filings for Rite Aid, including a location in Findlay at the corner of North Main Street and East Trenton Avenue. Rite Aid has another Findlay location at 301 N. Main Street. Nothing has been reported regarding that location.

Other area stores closing include: Bowling Green, Fremont, Kenton, Lima and Tiffin.

Rite Aid filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in October 2023.

This is a partial list of stores scheduled to close in Ohio: