Rite Aid Closing Findlay’s North Main – East Trenton Location

More Ohio store closing locations have been announced in the latest bankruptcy court filings for Rite Aid, including a location in Findlay at the corner of North Main Street and East Trenton Avenue. Rite Aid has another Findlay location at 301 N. Main Street. Nothing has been reported regarding that location.

Other area stores closing include:  Bowling Green, Fremont, Kenton, Lima and Tiffin.

Rite Aid filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in October 2023.

This is a partial list of stores scheduled to close in Ohio:

Alliance – 1895 W. State St.

Alliance – 304 East State Street

Ashtabula – 2148 Lake Ave.

Bellefontaine – 230 South Main Street

Bowling Green – 722-740 S. Main St.

Canton – 2574 Easton Street NE

Canton – 12th Street NE

Canton – 3720 West Tuscarawas Street

Cleveland – 3402 Clark Ave.

Coshocton – 218 Chestnut St.

Dayton – 3700 North Dixie Drive

Dayton – 146 Woodman Drive

Dayton – 3875 Salem Avenue

Dayton – 4328 North Main Street

Defiance – 1816 E 2nd St.

Findlay – 1501 North Main Street

Fremont – 2020 West State Street

Hillsboro – 421 North High Street

Kenton – 130 South Detroit Street

Lima – 302 West Robb Avenue

Lorain – 2853 Grove Avenue

Marietta – 301 Greene Street

Marion – 332 South Main Street

Marion – 1081 Mount Vernon Avenue

Massillon – 242 Lincoln Way West

Massillon – 2110 Wales Avenue Northeast

Massillon – 3129 Lincoln Way East

New Carlisle – 120 South Main Street

New Philadelphia – 705 West High Avenue

Norwalk – 99 Whittlesey Avenue

Oregon – 3362 Navarre Ave.

Painesville – 180 North State Street

Perrysburg – 1175 Louisiana Avenu

Saint Marys – 1502 Executive Drive

Salem – 2229 East State Street

Sandusky – 334 West Perkins Avenue

Shaker Heights – 20405 Chagrin Boulevard

Springfield – 1805 S. Limestone St.

Springfield – 1805 South Limestone Street

Springfield – 401 West North Street

Swanton – 105 West Airport Highway

Tallmadge – 45 East Avenue

Tiffin – 530 W. Market St.

Toledo – 2434 W. Laskey Road

Toledo – 2450 South Reynolds Road

Toledo – 5765 Secor Road

Warren – 5001 Mahoning Avenue

Warren – 1560 Parkman Road NW

Warren – 2840 Youngstown Road SE

Waterville – 8239 Waterville Swanton Road

Waverly – 501 East Emmitt Avenue

Wellington – 267 North Main Street

Westlake – 27175 Center Ridge Road

Wheelersburg – 8130 River Road

Youngstown – 307 Boardman-Canfield Rd

Youngstown – 2704 Belmont Avenue

Youngstown – 4914 Youngstown-Poland Road

Youngstown – 3527 Canfield Road

Youngstown – 2701 Market Street 

Youngstown – 5498 Mahoning Avenue

Youngstown- 540 East Midlothian Boulevard 