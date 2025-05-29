WFIN invites you to the Riverside Civic Concert Series at the Allen P. Dudley Memorial Band Shell at Dick Daugherty Plaza in Riverside Park.

The concert series is presented by the Marathon Center for the Performing Arts and sponsored by Provision Living Senior Living Community in Findlay.

The Wednesday concerts are MC’d by WFIN and begin at 7 p.m.

2025 Schedule

June 11 – Findlay Civic Concert Band

June 18 – Fostoria Community Band

June 25 – Findlay Civic Concert Band

July 2 – Black Swamp Pipes & Drums

July 9 – Polish American Concert Band

July 16 – Lake Plains Barbershop Chorus

(Each week’s concert will be aired Sunday morning at 11 on 1330, WFIN, 95-five FM and WFIN.com. presented by Coldwell Banker/Flag City)

You can also visit the WFIN Music Audio Archive, presented by Coldwell Banker/Flag City and listen to a podcast of each concert, plus past years concerts as well. (click on the “Community” link and search “Riverside Concerts”)