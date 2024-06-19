Riverside Civic Concert Series Concert Moved Inside At MCPA

The first concert in the Riverside Civic Concert Series has been moved indoors due to the heat and threat of thunderstorms.

The concert by the Fostoria Community Band will be held at the Marathon Center for the Performing Arts at 7 o’clock Wednesday night June 19 instead of at the Allen P. Dudley Memorial Band Shell at Dick Daugherty Plaza in Riverside Park.

If you are unable to attend any of the concerts, WFIN will broadcast each performance on Sunday mornings at 11.

You can also visit the WFIN Music Audio Archive, presented by Coldwell Banker/Flag City, and listen to a podcast of each concert, plus past years.

Please note, if inclement weather on the day of a performance, the concert will be moved inside to Marathon Center for the Performing Arts.

2024 Schedule – concerts are at 7 p.m.

June 19 – Fostoria Community Band

June 26 – Findlay Civic Band

July 3 – Night Jazz

July 10 – Findlay Civic Band

July 17 – Northwest Ohio Low Brass Collective

July 24 – Lake Plains Barbershop Chorus