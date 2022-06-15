Riverside Civic Concert Series Show Canceled Due To Heat

We’ll have to wait another week for the start of the 2022 Riverside Civic Concert Series.

Due to the excessive heat and out of an abundance of caution, the Marathon Center for the Performing Arts and the Findlay Civic Band have made the decision to cancel Wednesday’s Civic Band performance at Riverside Park.

The season is now set to kick off Wednesday night, June 22nd, with the Fostoria Community Band.

The summer series of concerts are free to the public and held Wednesday nights at 7 at the band shell at Riverside Park in Findlay.

You can get more on the Riverside Civic Concert Series and see the full schedule by clicking here.