Riverside Concerts to be operated by MCPA

The Riverside Summer Concert Series, cancelled for the last two summers due to the pandemic, will be operated by a new entity when it returns. The Hancock Park District has been home for the operation of the series for some 30 years, but will be turning the series over to the Marathon Center for the Performing Arts. The arrangement was reported to the Hancock Park District Board of Commissioners at its meeting on Tuesday.

The Riverside Summer Concert Series generally takes place during the summer on the stage of the Allen P. Dudley Memorial Bandhsell in Dick Daugherty Plaza in Riverside Park. The series originated in 1951 and has featured the Findlay Civic Concert Band each summer. Ralph Shell, Cliff Hite, Sr., Jack Taylor, have led the band for over 60 years, with Wes King now holding the baton.