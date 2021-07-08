R+L Carriers Findlay Site Plan Approved

The Findlay City Planning Commission has reviewed and approved a site plan for R+L Carriers.

R+L Carriers is a family-owned, freight shipping company built on the idea that a satisfied customer is their number one priority.

Tim Mayle, Director of Economic Development, says the company’s values make them an ideal fit for Findlay.

“We first began working with the site selector for R+L Carriers before COVID-19 emerged.”

“We reviewed several sites with R+L and ultimately landed on the site east of McLane and Campbell Soup.”

Mayle said R+L was introduced to the “Findlay Formula” in the spring.

R+L’s development team met in the Economic Development office with the Mayor, Safety/Service Director, City Engineer, Hancock Wood Electric, KNG Energy, Director of Regional Planning and the Wood County Building Inspector.

“I told Tim that I wished every community embraced development the way Findlay did,” said Stan Richards, Director of Construction for R+L.

“The team was prepared to answer all of our questions to insure that we were preparing a site plan that would meet the requirements of the City of Findlay.”

The City Planning Commission approval allows R+L to continue down the path of planning and ultimately construction.

Construction is contingent on R+L Carriers receiving permitting and pending approval of State of Ohio and Jobs Ohio incentives.