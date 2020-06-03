RNC Unlikely To Be Held In Ohio, Governor Says

President Trump is looking for a new place to host the Republican National Convention, but Governor Mike DeWine says it likely won’t be Ohio.

The convention was supposed to be held in Charlotte, North Carolina, but Trump pulled out after city officials wouldn’t commit due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking on Fox News, DeWine said hosting the convention is “not something we would volunteer to do” because of the coronavirus threat posed by mass gatherings.

The RNC was held in Cleveland in 2016.