Road Alert Canceled For Hancock County

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office canceled the Level 1 Road Alert at 3 o’clock Friday afternoon.

The level had been upped to Level 2 late Thursday night due to icy roads and blowing and drifting snow, and then was dropped back to Level 1 on Friday morning.

Even though the alert was canceled, there are still slick spots and areas of blowing and drifting snow so continue to drive with caution.

A Level 1 Road Alert means roadways are hazardous, drive with extreme caution.

A Level 2 Road Alert means roadways are extremely hazardous with blowing and drifting snow and/or flooding. Only those who feel it is necessary to travel should be on the roadways.

A Level 3 Road Alert means most roadways are closed and extremely hazardous/flooded. Employees should comply with workplace policies or contact their employer. Violators may be cited.

