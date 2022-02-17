Road Alerts Being Issued As Icy Conditions Develop

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office placed the county on a Level 1 Road Alert at around 6:15 Thursday night.

The sheriff’s office said weather conditions have made roads slick and dangerous, and to use extreme caution.

A Level 1 Road Alert means roadways are hazardous, drive with extreme caution.

A Level 2 Road Alert means roadways are extremely hazardous with blowing and drifting snow and/or flooding. Only those who feel it is necessary to travel should be on the roadways.

A Level 3 Road Alert means most roadways are closed and extremely hazardous/flooded. Employees should comply with workplace policies or contact their employer. Violators may be cited.

Freezing rain, sleet and snow is all possible Thursday night and overnight.

A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect, and a Flood Warning for the Blanchard River in Findlay will be in effect through Saturday morning as it reaches major flood stage.

